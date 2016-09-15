Ohio Auditors Complete a Sweep For Illegal Devices Attached to Credit Card Readers

County auditors from around the state who were looking for illegal credit-card machine skimmers over the Labor Day holiday say the effort was a success. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles has details on the "Skimmer Sweep."

Auditors from around Ohio checked out 1,400 gas stations -- a total of 12,000 gas pumps -- throughout the Labor Day weekend, looking for illegal devices attached to the pumps that steal the credit card information from customers.

Five of those skimmers were found during that sweep. Four of them were in Northwest Ohio at gas stations far from major roads. A total of 35 skimming devices has been found statewide since last October. The auditors say their goal was not just to find and remove skimmers but to make customers and gas station employees aware of the devices, which can also have Bluetooth technology that allows thieves to steal information from up to 100 yards away.