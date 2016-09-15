© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Clinton Surrogates Blanket Ohio to Try to Fire Up Millennials

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published September 15, 2016 at 2:17 PM EDT

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Chelsea Clinton are canvassing Ohio to try to boost voter turnout among millennials and the liberal wing of the Democratic Party.

Chelsea Clinton was in Dayton and Westerville today and plans to return Thursday with a campaign stop in Toledo.

Vermont Sen. Sanders – who challenged Clinton from the left in the Democratic primary – will be at college campuses in Kent and Akron and at an organizing event in Canton on Saturday. He’ll be urging new voters to register by the Oct. 11 deadline.  

Warren, a Massachusetts senator mentioned as a potential Clinton running mate, is at Ohio State Saturday, then joining senatorial candidate Ted Strickland in Cleveland Sunday morning.  

Donald Trump has made a half-dozen stops in Ohio in the last three weeks.

Polls show a close race in Ohio between Clinton and Trump, meaning the results are expected to come down to who has the most successful get-out-the-vote campaign.

