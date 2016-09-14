© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Ohio Voters Say They Are Not Receiving Absentee Ballots

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 14, 2016 at 5:36 PM EDT
A significant number of Ohioans may not have not received an absentee ballot application from local boards of elections. 

A spokesman for Secretary of State Jon Husted says absentee ballot applications have been sent to registered Ohio voters who are confirmed in the system.

But Joshua Eck says applications have not been sent to voters who are believed to have moved. Eck says Ohioans should go online to check their voter registrations.

“Go to myohiovote.com and click check my registration. Just type in your information and just make sure it’s up to date. If it’s not, then you can update it right on that same website and you can download an absentee ballot application,” Eck said.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports one in seven Ohio voters – more than a million people – have not received their absentee ballot applications.

Eck says if someone changes their address at the post office but doesn’t update their voter registration, they would be flagged for confirmation and would not automatically be sent an application to vote by mail.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
