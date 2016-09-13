© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Strickland Still Has His Eyes on Victory in November

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 13, 2016 at 5:30 PM EDT
photo of Ted Strickland
DAN KONIK

Recent polls show former Governor Ted Strickland’s early lead over current U.S. Senator Rob Portman has evaporated. Groups that support Strickland have also pulled planned television ads for him in recent weeks. Strickland still says he can win the race.

Strickland has said he would always have less money than Portman would. But he says he’s also been the target of a $45 million ad campaign by dark money forces that back Portman.

“I haven’t given up on this race. This isn’t over until the votes are cast and counted.”

Strickland says he’s looking forward to three upcoming debates with Portman in October where issues can be discussed. For his part, Portman, in a teleconference, didn’t mention the race against Strickland. He talked about support for legislation to deal with drug abuse, rising health care costs and trade deficits.

Government & Politics
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content