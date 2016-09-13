Strickland Calls Reports of Serious Health Concerns for Hillary Clinton Incorrect

Former Governor and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Strickland says he’s been on the campaign trail lately with Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as he tries to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Strickland says he hasn’t noticed any problems with Clinton’s health.

Media reports about Hillary Clinton’s health have dominated the airwaves, papers and social media since she fell ill at a 9/11 memorial event Sunday. Her staff later told reporters she was battling pneumonia, was taking medicine and would take a couple of days off the campaign trail to rest. Strickland, who has been with Clinton on recent campaign stops, says reports about her suffering from a serious health condition are incorrect.

“She has demonstrated incredible stamina, energy over the last year and a half.”

Strickland said earlier this week that Clinton’s running mate Tim Kaine is prepared to be president – a comment that got a lot of attention. While Clinton has been resting, President Obama has made a campaign appearance on her behalf in Pennsylvania.