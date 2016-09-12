Presidential Campaigns Take Another Swing Through Ohio

Democratic vice presidential running mate Tim Kaine campaigned in Dayton today / Monday. With a month until early voting begins, the campaigns are planning another week of Ohio visits.

Tim Kaine spoke at Stivers School for the Arts, a magnet school in Dayton. He had been planning an event in Northeast Ohio Tuesday, but the Clinton campaign said that has been postponed. Instead, Kaine will travel to Michigan.

Republican nominee Donald Trump will be back in Ohio this week for a Wednesday night rally in Canton. He attended a fundraiser there about a month ago.

And Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, is scheduled to speak in Columbus and Dayton on Thursday. The campaign says she’ll address millennial voters and discuss her mother’s college affordability plans. The Democratic nominee last visited the state on Labor Day.

Since the conventions, not a week has gone by without a visit from one major party presidential ticket or the other.