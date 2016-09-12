© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Presidential Campaigns Take Another Swing Through Ohio

WKSU | By Nick Castele
Published September 12, 2016 at 5:34 PM EDT
photo of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democratic vice presidential running mate Tim Kaine campaigned in Dayton today / Monday. With a month until early voting begins, the campaigns are planning another week of Ohio visits. 

Tim Kaine spoke at Stivers School for the Arts, a magnet school in Dayton. He had been planning an event in Northeast Ohio Tuesday, but the Clinton campaign said that has been postponed. Instead, Kaine will travel to Michigan.

Republican nominee Donald Trump will be back in Ohio this week for a Wednesday night rally in Canton. He attended a fundraiser there about a month ago.

And Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, is scheduled to speak in Columbus and Dayton on Thursday. The campaign says she’ll address millennial voters and discuss her mother’s college affordability plans. The Democratic nominee last visited the state on Labor Day.

Since the conventions, not a week has gone by without a visit from one major party presidential ticket or the other. 

