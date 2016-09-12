© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Veterans Now Have Access to New ID Card

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 12, 2016 at 5:41 PM EDT
photo of Marlene Anielski
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio veterans can get a new card from the state to carry as identification.

The veterans’ card is the creation of a new state law. When veterans apply for this card, the state will keep all of the important government information online so it’ll be easily accessible when vets apply for social services or their families apply for burial benefits. Republican State Representative Marlene Anielski says the card has another important purpose.

“You can also use this id for voting as well. And for those veterans who perhaps are homeless or cannot afford a state id, they will be able to use this.”

She says local communities will be able to charge up to $2 for the card though she thinks many won’t charge for it at all. Veterans can get the cards from county recorder’s offices.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
