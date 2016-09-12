© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Tax Receipts Were Down in August

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 12, 2016 at 11:52 AM EDT
photo of Tim Keen
OHIO OFFICE OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT

The money the state brought in from taxes was down last month, and that has officials saying they’ll be watching the next few months very carefully. 

Tax receipts for August were 4% below estimates, and the money brought in from personal income taxes was down $63 million – nearly 9% less than expected. State budget director Tim Keen says this is surprising given Ohio’s job and wage growth, but no one is panicking.

“We likely need to see a few more months. I mean, one month does not create a trend for us, so we need to analyze the underlying data.”

Cigarette and alcohol taxes came in above estimates, but sales and use taxes and commercial activity taxes were down too. Keen says there are some accounting specifics that could be part of the issue,  but he says because of what he calls conservative budgeting, the state’s fiscal situation is still sound.

 

Tags

Government & PoliticsTim KeenOhio tax revenueohio office of budget and management
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
