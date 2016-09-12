Hillary Clinton's Health Overshadows Kaine Appearance in Dayton

Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton’s health became a major focal point during running mate Tim Kaine’s visit to Dayton Monday.

The major topic of the rally at Stivers School for the Arts was set to be college affordability, but that changed during Former Governor Ted Strickland’s introduction speech.

“Just let me say that I’ve known Senator Kaine for quite some time. He is a wonderfully prepared person to be the Vice President and to be the President, if that ever became necessary.”

The comments come amid Clinton’s absence from the campaign trail, following a pneumonia diagnosis and a health scare on Sunday. Her campaign has said it’ll release her medical records in the coming days.

Strickland is locked in a tight U.S. senate race against incumbent Republican Rob Portman. Some recent polls show Portman leading the former governor by 10 points.