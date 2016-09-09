State Senator Urging Communities to Weigh Ohio's Medical Marijuana Law Benefits Before Limiting it

A state senator from Northeast Ohio is urging communities to carefully consider all the available information on the state’s new medical marijuana law before passing any restrictions on it.

In an open letter to municipal government officials, State Senator Kenny Yuko of Richmond Heights asked that they study the economic and quality of life benefits of the law that went into effect this week. Several Ohio communities have passed or are considering moratoriums on the law or bans on medical marijuana. Kevin Butler is law director for both Lakewood and Brooklyn which have passed 6-month moratoriums.

“In my view it’s very understandable for cities to adopt these moratoriums around the state because we’re not used to getting in the business of regulating marijuana since it’s been outlawed for as long as it has been. I just think that’s a fairly concise explanation for why so many cities are doing what Lakewood and Brooklyn have done.”

Parma has adopted a moratorium, and North Canton is considering one. Rocky River has passed a full-ban on marijuana cultivation and sales. Ohio officials are still refining statewide regulations for the program.