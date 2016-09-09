© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio ACLU Raises Surveillance Concerns Over Photo Sharing from State Database

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 9, 2016 at 3:58 PM EDT
logo of ACLU Ohio
ACLU Ohio

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio is urging the state to not share a database used by law enforcement. 

The database includes driver’s license photographs, mug shots and corrections photos. The ACLU’s Gary Daniels is concerned the state will share those pictures with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“This information about all of us could potentially be abused.”

Daniels fears the FBI would use these photographs to spy on innocent Ohioans.

He points to a recent report issued by the federal Government Accounting Office that showed problems with reliability, privacy and transparency.

Dan Tierney, a spokesman for Attorney General Mike DeWine, says the FBI has been asking state agencies about their photograph databases but at this point the office has not received a formal request for access to them.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
