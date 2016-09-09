Ohio ACLU Raises Surveillance Concerns Over Photo Sharing from State Database

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio is urging the state to not share a database used by law enforcement.

The database includes driver’s license photographs, mug shots and corrections photos. The ACLU’s Gary Daniels is concerned the state will share those pictures with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“This information about all of us could potentially be abused.”

Daniels fears the FBI would use these photographs to spy on innocent Ohioans.

He points to a recent report issued by the federal Government Accounting Office that showed problems with reliability, privacy and transparency.

Dan Tierney, a spokesman for Attorney General Mike DeWine, says the FBI has been asking state agencies about their photograph databases but at this point the office has not received a formal request for access to them.