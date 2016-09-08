© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Retired General Returns to Ohio to Campaign for Hillary Clinton

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published September 8, 2016 at 5:59 PM EDT
Gen. Johnnie Wilson
WIKIPEDIA

A four-star general from Lorain is among the retired officers who have been making the case for and against Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump this week. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports.

Gen. Johnnie Wilson is among the 95 generals and admirals who are campaigning for Clinton – going up against the 88 backing Trump. Wilson acknowledges a political role for military retirees is a relatively recent development.

“It’s been just recently in the last 20 years or so that you’ve seen many flag officers come out in support of a candidate. We’ve always maintained this where we’re apolitical and we serve the nation. But we’re also not only retired officers, but we’re citizens of this great nation.”

Wilson acknowledged Trump has a lead in most polls among servicemen and women, but expects that to close. He says he’s backing Clinton because she’s  supported the military and veterans, and he trusts her to deal with ISIS and other national security issues. He also thinks she’s the better candidate on issues like infrastructure, immigration reform and education.

Click here for Politifact's fact-checking on last night's commander-in-chief forum on NBC.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Hillary ClintonDonald TrumpJohnnie Wilson
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content