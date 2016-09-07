Ballot Proposal Would Make Abortion Aggravated Murder in Ohio

A newly proposed ballot initiative filed with Ohio's attorney general woudl make make abortion a felony in Ohio.

Petition signatures have been filed with the AG’s office to put the issue on Ohio's ballot. It would ban all abortions, without exception, and classify them as aggravated murder. Doctors who perform abortions and women who have them would be prosecuted and could face 15 years to life in prison.

It would cover "from fertilization, whether fertilization occurs inside or outside of a human, until live birth."

NARAL Pro Choice Ohio’s Kellie Copeland’s says that it could affect some forms of birth control and in vitro fertilization.

“We know that it is unconstitutional ,but that hasn’t stopped a number of attempts in Ohio over the years.”

There are no details about who’s behind this proposal, but Ohio Right to Life says it is not. It would not comment. Right to Life also wasn’t involved in a previous “personhood” amendment, which sought to give a fertilized egg the legal rights of a person.