Young Ohio Voters Give Third-Party Candidates a Chance

The dynamic of this year’s presidential race has two polarizing candidates as the major party nominees. But young voters are saying they have no problem voting for another option.

Students at Capital University near Columbus gathered for a rally that brought out a lot of young voters who have decided to support third party candidates such as the Green Party’s Jill Stein and the Libertarian Party’s Gary Johnson.

Elijah Johnson, a sophomore is voting for the Libertarian nominee, says more people need to stand up against the two-party system.

“I think everyone on those two sides think ‘if I vote for a third party I’m giving the vote to the other person I don’t want to win.’ So they’ll vote for somebody either Democrat or Republican but it’s not a waste of a vote, if everyone voted third party we wouldn’t have to worry about Trump or Hillary,” Johnson said.

Stein and Johnson are currently falling short of qualifying for the national debates.