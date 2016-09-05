Hillary Clinton Plans Labor Day Stop in Cleveland

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine will campaign in Cleveland today.

Clinton and Kaine plan to hold a rally this afternoon at Luke Easter Park, on the southeast side of Cleveland. They’ll speak at the end of the 11th Congressional District Caucus’ Labor Day parade. The yearly event typically draws numerous local elected officials and candidates. Kaine is set to speak earlier in the day in Pittsburgh, and Clinton plans a rally in Illinois later in the afternoon.

Former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to campaign in Detroit and at an AFL-CIO picnic in Cincinnati.