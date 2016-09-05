Clinton and Labor Rally in Cleveland; Trump Holds His Own Even Nearby

The Democratic and Republican presidential nominees both made stops in Northeast Ohio on Labor Day with their running mates. Hillary Clinton held a rally in Cleveland, and Donald Trump spoke at a roundtable in Brook Park.

Hillary Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine took the stage at Luke Easter Park on Cleveland’s east side Monday afternoon.

Clinton criticized Donald Trump throughout their remarks, speaking in a hoarse voice after a bout of coughing.

She said his recent visit to Mexico led to “an embarrassing international incident.” She said she and Kaine would outline their plans for office in a book being released this week.

“We want to win it so we can take all the plans and all the ideas that will improve your lives, that will get the economy working for everybody, not just those at the top, which will help make education affordable so college is within reach of everyone.”

Their rally was the culmination of the city’s annual Labor Day parade, and introducing them were two national union leaders, the presidents of the AFL-CIO and AFSCME.