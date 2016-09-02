© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Sen. Rob Portman Says He Doesn't Think Trump's Deportation Plans are 'Humane' or 'Practical'

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 2, 2016 at 3:44 PM EDT
a photo of Portman and Trump
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator says he’s not completely on board with his party’s presidential candidate on immigration – after Donald Trump delivered a fiery speech promising a crackdown on illegal immigration and large-scale deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Rob Portman said he didn’t watch Wednesday's speech because he’s been on the road campaigning for re-election. Portman said he does agree with Trump that the immigration system is broken, but beyond that, he differs with the nominee.

“I’ve supported immigration reform, but I have not supported the deportations of millions of non-citizens who are here because I don’t think it’s practical and I don’t think it would be humane for a lot of those families.”

It’s estimated some six million Americans could be deported under Trump’s immigration plan. Portman has taken some heat for his support of Trump, while a handful of Ohio leaders, including Gov. John Kasich, have refused to back him.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
