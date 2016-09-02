Sen. Rob Portman Says He Doesn't Think Trump's Deportation Plans are 'Humane' or 'Practical'

Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator says he’s not completely on board with his party’s presidential candidate on immigration – after Donald Trump delivered a fiery speech promising a crackdown on illegal immigration and large-scale deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Rob Portman said he didn’t watch Wednesday's speech because he’s been on the road campaigning for re-election. Portman said he does agree with Trump that the immigration system is broken, but beyond that, he differs with the nominee.

“I’ve supported immigration reform, but I have not supported the deportations of millions of non-citizens who are here because I don’t think it’s practical and I don’t think it would be humane for a lot of those families.”

It’s estimated some six million Americans could be deported under Trump’s immigration plan. Portman has taken some heat for his support of Trump, while a handful of Ohio leaders, including Gov. John Kasich, have refused to back him.