Government & Politics

Ohio Auditors to Perform Sweep to Take Out Illegal Credit Card Readers at Gas Pumps

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 2, 2016 at 8:10 PM EDT
photo of gas pump
MARIDAV
/
SHUTTERSTOCK

Auditors throughout the state are taking part in an effort this holiday weekend to make sure motorists don’t get ripped off at gas pumps.

Auditors say they’re concerned that motorists are in danger getting their identities stolen through illegal credit card readers, also known as skimmers. Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith says the County Auditors Association of Ohio is checking gas stations throughout the state to make sure those skimmers are not attached to pumps.

“We’ve targeted some 1500 stations across the state and we are hoping, in the course of the sweep, to check some 12,000 gas pumps in Ohio.”

Keith says four skimmers have been found so far this weekend. 61 county auditors are participating in what’s being called the “Skimmer Sweep.”

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
