Ohio Auditors to Perform Sweep to Take Out Illegal Credit Card Readers at Gas Pumps

Auditors throughout the state are taking part in an effort this holiday weekend to make sure motorists don’t get ripped off at gas pumps.

Auditors say they’re concerned that motorists are in danger getting their identities stolen through illegal credit card readers, also known as skimmers. Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith says the County Auditors Association of Ohio is checking gas stations throughout the state to make sure those skimmers are not attached to pumps.

“We’ve targeted some 1500 stations across the state and we are hoping, in the course of the sweep, to check some 12,000 gas pumps in Ohio.”

Keith says four skimmers have been found so far this weekend. 61 county auditors are participating in what’s being called the “Skimmer Sweep.”