Ohio Supreme Court Proposes Amendment for Lawyers to Adjust for State Marijuana Law

The Ohio Supreme Court has issued a proposed amendment to provide some clarification for lawyers who are trying to advise clients about the state’s new medical marijuana law.

The court’s suggested amendment to the Rules of Professional Conduct says a lawyer can assist a client regarding conduct that it permitted under the new state law, but the lawyer has to advise the client of related federal law, which says marijuana is illegal.

The need to clarify the services attorneys can offer clients arose in early August after a non-binding advisory opinion issued by the independent Board of Professional Conduct noted the state has a new law that takes effect Sept. 8.

But it also stated that the federal ban on pot might create ethical problems for lawyers counseling or assisting a client with regard to the new state law.

The amendment is open for public comment period until September 18th.