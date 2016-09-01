© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

During Cincinnati Speech, Donald Trump Tells Veterans He Will Reform the Veterans Administration

WKSU | By Tana Weingartner
Published September 1, 2016 at 5:33 PM EDT
photo of Donald Trump
TANA WEINGARTNER
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stood before thousands of people this morning at the American Legion convention in Cincinnati, promising to reform the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“It’s in very sad shape.  I deal with veterans all the time – we have tremendous veteran support – and the stories I hear are so sad.  We’re not going to have that anymore.”

Trump adds that if elected he would maintain the VA as a public system, but make sure vets have access to private health care as well if needed.

“Veterans will have the right to go to a VA facility.  Or the right to see a private doctor at a clinic of their choice, whatever is the fastest and best for veterans.  People are not going to die on line waiting for a doctor.  It’s not going to happen.”

After Trump's speech, Charles Aucoin of Louisiana offered this response.

“It all sounds good.  If it comes to [fruition], we’ll see.  We have hope for change; I think we need change.  It would be good.”

Aucoin says he will vote in the presidential election, but he hasn't made up mind yet.

Fresh off his speech Wednesday night on immigration, Trump also vowed to change immigration screening procedures and stop the flow of guns, drugs and people across the southern U.S. border.

Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton spoke to the American Legion Convention on Tuesday.

Tags

Government & PoliticsDonald TrumpHillary ClintonAmerican Legionelection 2016
Related Content