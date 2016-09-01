During Cincinnati Speech, Donald Trump Tells Veterans He Will Reform the Veterans Administration

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stood before thousands of people this morning at the American Legion convention in Cincinnati, promising to reform the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“It’s in very sad shape. I deal with veterans all the time – we have tremendous veteran support – and the stories I hear are so sad. We’re not going to have that anymore.”

Trump adds that if elected he would maintain the VA as a public system, but make sure vets have access to private health care as well if needed.

“Veterans will have the right to go to a VA facility. Or the right to see a private doctor at a clinic of their choice, whatever is the fastest and best for veterans. People are not going to die on line waiting for a doctor. It’s not going to happen.”

After Trump's speech, Charles Aucoin of Louisiana offered this response.

“It all sounds good. If it comes to [fruition], we’ll see. We have hope for change; I think we need change. It would be good.”

Aucoin says he will vote in the presidential election, but he hasn't made up mind yet.

Fresh off his speech Wednesday night on immigration, Trump also vowed to change immigration screening procedures and stop the flow of guns, drugs and people across the southern U.S. border.

Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton spoke to the American Legion Convention on Tuesday.