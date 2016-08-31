"Just Joe" Biden is Stumping for Clinton in the Battleground Mahoning Valley

Vice President Joe Biden will be in Warren and Parma tomorrow, stumping for Hillary Clinton – whom he had briefly considered challenging in the Democratic primary. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on appearances with autoworkers in which Biden is expected to directly tackle Donald Trump.

Biden campaigned in the Mahoning Valley a half dozen times during the presidential races of 2008 and 2012. Jaladah Aslam, a union retiree who now is a labor and political consultant, says the vice president knows the valley at a more intuitive level as well.

“I think his ability to reach people, to talk to people, to stand here and look you in the eye like he does and have a conversation about your life is something every politician can’t do. The vice president can do.”

The Mahoning Valley is seen as a crucial region for both Clinton and Donald Trump in this battleground state. More than a quarter of the Republican ballots cast in the March primary were by people who had been Democrats, and Trump beat Gov. John Kasich easily along the eastern and southern rim of the state.