Hillary Clinton Embraces an Exceptional America at the American Legion Conference in Cincinnati

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton told a room full of veterans that American leadership means standing with allies.

In Clinton's address to the national convention of the American Legion, the former secretary of state stressed the importance of alliances.

"Threatening to walk away from our alliances, ignoring the importance that they still are to us, is not only wrong, it's dangerous."

Clinton took aim at her opponent, Republican nominee Donald Trump, telling the thousands of men and women gathered at the conference that you don't build a coalition by insulting your friends.

She says allies share intelligence and fight side by side. Trump speaks to the group tomorrow and has a rally planned in Wilmington. Vice President Joe Biden is in Lordstown and Parma tomorrow campaigning for Clinton and she'll be back in Ohio Monday for a Labor Day event in Cleveland.