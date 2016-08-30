© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Ohio's Top Elections Official says the State Has Safeguards Against Hacking

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 30, 2016 at 6:13 PM EDT
photo of Jon Husted
Statehouse News Bureau

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has said repeatedly that he thinks the voting system could be rigged. And recently, the FBI raised questions about hackers trying to disrupt voting systems in Arizona and Illinois. 

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted says his office works with law enforcement to test the integrity of electronic voting machines. But even if someone were able to hack into those machines, Husted says there would be a backup way to verify votes.

“Every vote has a paper trail attached to it.” 

Husted says that means even if someone were to get into the electronic part of the machine, there would still be a paper trail that could be used as a backup.  He notes that both Republicans and Democrats oversee voting at all of 88 county boards of elections, and says there is no way all of them would agree to conspire to rig the election.

Jo Ingles
