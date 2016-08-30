Democrats Deny Their Ad Strategy is a Sign Strickland's in Trouble

This story has been updated to reflected the withdrawal of a second set of ads.

Two major Democratic groups are pulling back on planned TV ad spending to support former Gov. Ted Strickland in his race against incumbent Republican Rob Portman. But Strickland’s campaign says, don’t read too much into that. Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler reports.

The political action committee run by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has cancelled nearly $200,000 in ads scheduled for after Labor Day. This comes just as the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee cancelled a nine-day ad buy to start Sept. 13. But Strickland campaign spokesman David Bergstein says that was a strategic move.

“The DSCC is spending the same amount of money they were slated to spend. It’s just being used to fund our existing ad instead of through an independent expenditure.”

The DSCC says in a statement that it’s proud to support Strickland’s campaign. Polls have shown Strickland’s early lead on Portman has evaporated, and there’s still a wide fundraising gap between the two candidates.

