Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Democrats Deny Their Ad Strategy is a Sign Strickland's in Trouble

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 30, 2016 at 11:19 AM EDT
photo of Ted Strickland
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

This story has been updated to reflected the withdrawal of a second set of ads.  

Two major Democratic groups are pulling back on planned TV ad spending to support former Gov. Ted Strickland in his race against incumbent Republican Rob Portman. But Strickland’s campaign says, don’t read too much into that. Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler reports.

The political action committee run by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has cancelled nearly $200,000 in ads scheduled for after Labor Day. This comes just as the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee cancelled a nine-day ad buy to start Sept. 13. But Strickland campaign spokesman David Bergstein says that was a strategic move.

“The DSCC is spending the same amount of money they were slated to spend. It’s just being used to fund our existing ad instead of through an independent expenditure.”

The DSCC says in a statement that it’s proud to support Strickland’s campaign. Polls have shown Strickland’s early lead on Portman has evaporated, and there’s still a wide fundraising gap between the two candidates.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Ted StricklandRob PortmanU.S. Senate
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
