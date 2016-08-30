© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Clinton and Kaine Will Be In Cleveland For a Labor Day Festival

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published August 30, 2016 at 9:12 PM EDT
photo of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio continues to be the center of attention for both major party presidential candidates.

Hillary Clinton and her running mate, Tim Kaine, will be in Cleveland on Labor Day. They'll be participating in Labor Day festival in Luke Easter Park on Kinsman Road.

It's Clinton's second visit to Cleveland in a little over two weeks, and her third to Northeast Ohio since she wrapped up the Democratic nomination at the end of July. It also comes four days after Vice President Joe Biden will be joining labor unions at events in Parma and Warren.

Clinton and her GOP opponent, Donald Trump, are also heading to southwest Ohio, both to speak to the American Legion's national convention. Clinton is scheduled to speak tomorrow afternoon; Trump on Thursday. He's also holding a rally in nearby Wilmington at noon Thursday.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Donald TrumpHillary Clinton
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content