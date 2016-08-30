Clinton and Kaine Will Be In Cleveland For a Labor Day Festival

Ohio continues to be the center of attention for both major party presidential candidates.

Hillary Clinton and her running mate, Tim Kaine, will be in Cleveland on Labor Day. They'll be participating in Labor Day festival in Luke Easter Park on Kinsman Road.

It's Clinton's second visit to Cleveland in a little over two weeks, and her third to Northeast Ohio since she wrapped up the Democratic nomination at the end of July. It also comes four days after Vice President Joe Biden will be joining labor unions at events in Parma and Warren.

Clinton and her GOP opponent, Donald Trump, are also heading to southwest Ohio, both to speak to the American Legion's national convention. Clinton is scheduled to speak tomorrow afternoon; Trump on Thursday. He's also holding a rally in nearby Wilmington at noon Thursday.