Republican Anti-Trump Group Launches Ad in Ohio Calling on Him to Drop Out

Anti-Trump Republicans have launched an ad in Ohio and three other swing states asking the GOP presidential nominee to resign. As WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, it uses Trump’s own language to make the case.

The 30-second ad is called “Keep Your Word” and leans heavily on an interview Trump did last fall with NBC News, indicating if he were dropping in the polls and the media was losing interest he’d go back to running his business.

“No. 1, I’m not a masochist. And If I was dropping in the polls, where I saw that I wasn’t going to win, why would I continue?”

The ad is sponsored by Free the Delegates, a group that tried to derail Trump’s nomination at the GOP convention in Cleveland and failed. It notes that Trump is trailing in virtually all the national and most swing-state polls. According to Politico, it’s expected to run in suburban markets that lean Republican.

Here's the ad:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3qRar5UKHk