© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Republican Anti-Trump Group Launches Ad in Ohio Calling on Him to Drop Out

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published August 29, 2016 at 10:28 AM EDT
Trump's acceptance speech
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

Anti-Trump Republicans have launched an ad in Ohio and three other swing states asking the GOP presidential nominee to resign. As WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, it uses Trump’s own language to make the case.

The 30-second ad is called “Keep Your Word” and leans heavily on an interview Trump did last fall with NBC News, indicating if he were dropping in the polls and the media was losing interest he’d go back to running his business.

“No. 1, I’m not a masochist. And If I was dropping in the polls, where I saw that I wasn’t going to win, why would I continue?”

The ad is sponsored by Free the Delegates, a group that tried to derail Trump’s nomination at the GOP convention in Cleveland and failed. It notes that Trump is trailing in virtually all the national and most swing-state polls. According to Politico, it’s expected to run in suburban markets that lean Republican.

Here's the ad:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3qRar5UKHk

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016Free the DelegatesDonald Trump
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content