© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Ohio Prepares for Absentee Voting, Notifies Voters

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 29, 2016 at 3:56 PM EDT
Ohio prepares to vote
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

A decision throwing out the week where Ohioans could register to vote and cast ballots at the same time is being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court by Democrat. But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler says the state is going ahead with its plans to reach out to voters.

More than 7 million absentee ballot applications will go out to registered voters on Friday – part of a 2014 state law that requires Ohio to send those out in presidential election years if lawmakers set aside the money. The law also bans local boards of elections from sending them out.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says his office is also planning another outreach as well.

“We are also taking the unprecedented step of sending every eligible but unregistered voter a postcard to ask them to register to vote.”

Right now, early voting is set to start Oct. 12, the day after voter registration closes. But if the U.S. Supreme Court restores Golden Week, that start date will move ahead a week to Oct. 5.

Tags

Government & Politicselection 2016absentee ballotsEarly votingJon Husted
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content