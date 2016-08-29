Ohio Prepares for Absentee Voting, Notifies Voters

A decision throwing out the week where Ohioans could register to vote and cast ballots at the same time is being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court by Democrat. But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler says the state is going ahead with its plans to reach out to voters.

More than 7 million absentee ballot applications will go out to registered voters on Friday – part of a 2014 state law that requires Ohio to send those out in presidential election years if lawmakers set aside the money. The law also bans local boards of elections from sending them out.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says his office is also planning another outreach as well.

“We are also taking the unprecedented step of sending every eligible but unregistered voter a postcard to ask them to register to vote.”

Right now, early voting is set to start Oct. 12, the day after voter registration closes. But if the U.S. Supreme Court restores Golden Week, that start date will move ahead a week to Oct. 5.