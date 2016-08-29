Decisions Are Expected Soon in Ohio's Remaining Voting Rights Lawsuits

A recent federal court decision upheld an Ohio law that wiped out the so-called Golden Week, the period of time when voters can both register and cast a ballot at the same time. That’s being appealed. And as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, that isn’t the last of legal questions and lawsuits.

Ohio State University law professor Dan Tokaji says two big federal lawsuits could be decided soon. One is over requirements for how counties evaluate how voters fill out absentee and provisional ballots, and the other involves removal of some voters who haven’t voted in several years from the voter rolls. And he says more lawsuits could be on the way, over a variety of issues.

“Those could have to do with early voting, absentee voting, voter registration, voting machines, identification rules, polling place operations – we’ve seen all of these issues rise in past elections.

Tokaji says Ohio’s prominence as a battleground state makes it more likely court battles over voting will be pursued.