Ohio Democrats Are Taking the Golden-Week Voting Fight to the U.S. Supreme Court

The Ohio Democratic Party is appealing a federal court decision that cancels the so-called "Golden Week," when voters can register and cast ballots at the same time.

Democrats say the federal appeals court got it wrong when it ruled in favor of a new state law that did away with Golden Week. So Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says Democrats are taking their case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I think we have a strong case and we believe our best bet is that the five justices will see it that way but it certainly isn’t a slam dunk.”

Pepper says he realizes there’s a chance the high court won’t take up the case because of the vacancy created by former Justice Antonin Scalia’s death earlier this year. Republicans have refused to consider President Obama's nominee to replace Scalia.

The state contends the new law is constitutional because there are many ways and times voters can cast ballots in Ohio.