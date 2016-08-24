© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
Ohio Libertarians Continue Their Fight to Get Their Candidates -- and Party -- on Ohio's Ballot

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 24, 2016 at 6:09 PM EDT
The Libertarian Party of Ohio made a dicey move to try to get their presidential nominee, Gary Johnson, onto the Ohio ballot. That move ultimately paid off, but Libertarians are still pushing a change in Ohio's election rules that ensures voters see the party label as well as the candidate's name.

Ohio’s Libertarians always planned on swapping in Gary Johnson for former gubernatorial candidate Charlie Earl, who was listed on the official paperwork.

While Secretary of State Jon Husted has OK’d that move, the Libertarian Party label will still not appear because of a 2014 law on minor parties. SpokesmanAaron Harris says the party label is vital.

“To not allow a party label to come on the ballot you’re basically telling voters you don’t trust them with all the information when they get into the ballot box,” Harris said.

The Libertarians are now taking this fight to the U.S. Supreme Court and Justice Elena Kagan has st a deadline of 3 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday) for the state to outline its arguments.

Government & PoliticsLibertarian PartyGary JohnsonJon Hustedelection 2016
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
