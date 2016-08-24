Ohio Libertarians Continue Their Fight to Get Their Candidates -- and Party -- on Ohio's Ballot

The Libertarian Party of Ohio made a dicey move to try to get their presidential nominee, Gary Johnson, onto the Ohio ballot. That move ultimately paid off, but Libertarians are still pushing a change in Ohio's election rules that ensures voters see the party label as well as the candidate's name.

Ohio’s Libertarians always planned on swapping in Gary Johnson for former gubernatorial candidate Charlie Earl, who was listed on the official paperwork.

While Secretary of State Jon Husted has OK’d that move, the Libertarian Party label will still not appear because of a 2014 law on minor parties. SpokesmanAaron Harris says the party label is vital.

“To not allow a party label to come on the ballot you’re basically telling voters you don’t trust them with all the information when they get into the ballot box,” Harris said.

The Libertarians are now taking this fight to the U.S. Supreme Court and Justice Elena Kagan has st a deadline of 3 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday) for the state to outline its arguments.