Ohio Releases Free iBook Based on Elections and History

By Karen Kasler
Published August 23, 2016 at 8:48 PM EDT
There’s a new tool for Apple users who want to know more about Ohio’s history in presidential elections, and its role in the upcoming one.

It’s a multi-touch iBook called “Ohio: Pathway to the Presidency." It features five chapters covering the history of Ohio’s presidents, the process for electing a president, Ohio’s demographics, the 2016 presidential election and a live election-night feed.

It was put together by Jason LaMar from Columbus State Community College, who’s a graduate of the Apple Academy.

“What this platform provides is a way through audio and video and tactile interaction with the content to really elevate this from passive readership to active engagement – you really participate in the content rather than just being a passive viewer of it.”

While the iBook does use stats from the secretary of state’s office and facts from the Ohio History Connection, it was put together no cost to taxpayers.

It’s available for free in the Apple store; there’s no equivalent product for non-Apple users.  

