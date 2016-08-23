Ohio Congresswoman Dismisses Trump's Apocalyptic Vision of American Cities as a Stereotype

Donald Trump’s depiction of African-American communities drew a harsh rebuke today from Northeast Ohio Congresswoman Marcia Fudge. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports on what Fudge dismisses as a composite of stereotypes masquerading as outreach.

During his speech to an overwhelmingly white audience in Akron, Trump described some American cities as war zones, where blacks and Hispanics live in constant fear. And he asked “What do you have to lose?” in voting for him.

Fudge, whose district stretches from Cleveland down to Akron, picked up on that refrain in her response.

“He asked what we have to lose. We have to lose the respect of the rest of the world with the exception of possibly Russia. What we have to lose is our unfettered right to vote. And a living wage because he doesn’t believe in collective bargaining or a minimum wage. We have an awful lot to lose.”

Fudge says she lives in Warrensville Heights – which is about 95 percent African-American – by choice, and while it has problems, it doesn’t resemble the desolation Trump portrayed.

