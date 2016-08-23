© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Measure Changing Monitoring for Ohio Charters Delayed for Review

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 23, 2016 at 2:26 AM EDT
photo of Joe Uecker
OHIO SENATE

A proposed change in a rule on how charter school sponsors would be measured on their compliance with state laws has been delayed for now. 

On a party line vote, a Republican-dominated panel of lawmakers sent the charter schools rule back to the state office that reviews regulations for their impact on business. But that office has already done a report on this rule.

Republican Sen. Joe Uecker of the Cincinnati area said this move is not just an effort to delay charter school sponsors’ reports on their compliance or their evaluations – which are supposed to come out in October.

“Absolutely not, absolutely not. We just feel that there needs to be a fairness in the reporting,” Uecker said.

Uecker said the earlier report did not have enough input. The Ohio Department of Education says the rule is needed to put into effect the charter school crackdown law that passed earlier last year.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
