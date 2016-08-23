© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Federal Appeals Panel Shuts Down Ohio Voters' "Golden Week"

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 23, 2016 at 8:58 PM EDT
Jon Husted
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Without Golden Week, Ohioans have 28 days to vote, including Election Day Nov. 8. Based on the wording of the court decision, this story originally said 29 days.   

By a 2-1 decision, a panel of three federal appeals judges has shot down the week during which first-time voters can register and cast ballots at the same time. That sets the first day of early voting this fall on Oct. 12, after the last day of voter registration.

The decision overturns a district court judge, who said the Republican-backed bill eliminating the so-called Golden Week by shortening early voting was unconstitutional. Two of the three judges on the appeals panel said a 28-day voting period – minus the Golden Week – is quite generous. Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted is pleased with the win.

“This is not a new – this is a circular argument that’s been going on for nearly a decade in Ohio.”

The two judges in the majority opinion were appointed by Republican President George W. Bush; the one who dissented was appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama.

The lawsuit was filed by Democratic organizations, which can appeal to the full 6th Circuit Court of Appeals or to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
