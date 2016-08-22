© 2020 WKSU
During Lawmakers' Recess, the Fight Against Gerrymandering in Ohio Ramps Up

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published August 22, 2016 at 5:34 AM EDT
Ohio congressional map with party colors
WIKIPEDIA

  Pressure to change how Ohio’s congressional maps are drawn continue even during the Legislature’s long recess. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more efforts to force the issue after the Nov. 8 election.

Two Northeast Ohio lawmakers – Democrat Rep. Kathleen Clyde and Republican Sen. Frank LaRose – will discuss the redistricting bill they’re sponsoring at Case Western Reserve University Thursday night. And other advocates – such as the League of Women Voters – have been pressing the issue all summer, including outside the Republican National Convention last month. Susan Murnane of the Greater Cleveland chapter says the group has been trying to change gerrymandering for nearly 50 years.

Thursday's discussion will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Case Western Reserve University Siegal Lifelong Learning facility.

“We have pushed for fair, nonpartisan, common-sense redistricting regardless of who it benefits. At times it has benefited the Democrats, at times it has benefited the Republicans. We don’t care.”

Ohio voters overwhelmingly approved an overhaul last year of how the state House and Senate districts are drawn. Among its key provisions: A seven-member commission that requires the buy-in of at least two members of the minority party before its political maps become law. 

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
