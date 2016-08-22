During Lawmakers' Recess, the Fight Against Gerrymandering in Ohio Ramps Up

Pressure to change how Ohio’s congressional maps are drawn continue even during the Legislature’s long recess. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more efforts to force the issue after the Nov. 8 election.

Two Northeast Ohio lawmakers – Democrat Rep. Kathleen Clyde and Republican Sen. Frank LaRose – will discuss the redistricting bill they’re sponsoring at Case Western Reserve University Thursday night. And other advocates – such as the League of Women Voters – have been pressing the issue all summer, including outside the Republican National Convention last month. Susan Murnane of the Greater Cleveland chapter says the group has been trying to change gerrymandering for nearly 50 years.

Thursday's discussion will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Case Western Reserve University Siegal Lifelong Learning facility.

“We have pushed for fair, nonpartisan, common-sense redistricting regardless of who it benefits. At times it has benefited the Democrats, at times it has benefited the Republicans. We don’t care.”