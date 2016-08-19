The Three Portman and Strickland Debates Will Occur in a Span of Less Than a Week

The two major party candidates for U.S. Senate have agreed to a series of three debates in one week in October.

Republican incumbent Sen. Rob Portman and Democratic challenger and former Gov. Ted Strickland will meet for three hour long debates – in Youngstown on Oct. 14, in Columbus on Oct. 17 and at the City Club of Cleveland on Oct. 20.

It’s notable that they won’t debate in either Strickland’s former Congressional district in southeast Ohio nor in Portman’s hometown of Cincinnati – and the debate series also skips northwest Ohio, home to many voters likely concerned about manufacturing and trade.

Recent polls have shown the early lead Strickland enjoyed has evaporated, with Portman leading by an average of nearly 6 points.