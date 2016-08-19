Sen. Brown, Rep. Fudge Hosts College Affordability Roundtable with Secretary of Education

Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Marcia Fudge joined U.S. Secretary of Education John King Jr. today to hold a roundtable on college affordability.

The discussion took place at Cuyahoga Community College.

The politicians heard stories from college students and community members to discuss policy changes.

Brown says this discussion and the changes recommended are steps toward his goal of two years of free community college for all Americans.

“We want to get this to the point down the road where, as Secretary Clinton’s talked about, the first two years of community college can be free. There are a number of things we need to do that way and this meeting today, this roundtable I think was a start.”

Brown is also the co-sponsor of the In the Red Act, which provides more Pell grants for students and allows them to refinance outstanding loans.

He says that legislation is being stalled by tea party influences in Congress.