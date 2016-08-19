© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Clinton Airs New Ads and Trump Airs First Ads in Ohio and Other Battleground States

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 19, 2016 at 3:55 PM EDT
photo of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

This weekend will bring a new barrage of TV ads in Ohio and other battleground states – including the first spots from Republican Donald Trump. 

Trump’s first ad contrasts his view of what the US will be like under a Hillary Clinton administration with his plans on what appear to be his favorite issues – the border with Mexico, immigration and national security.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mKzYPt0Bu4&feature=youtu.be

The ads, which start airing on Friday, are part of a two week, $4 million dollar buy in Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Clinton plans to spend $17 million on new ads in those same states along with three others.

Ohio saw more Clinton ads last week than any other state did, and one analyst says a Clinton ad aired in Ohio once every eight minutes last week. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=30&v=yyg0QkicW8Y

Tags

Government & PoliticsHillary ClintonDonald Trumppolitical advertising
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content