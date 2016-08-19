Clinton Airs New Ads and Trump Airs First Ads in Ohio and Other Battleground States

This weekend will bring a new barrage of TV ads in Ohio and other battleground states – including the first spots from Republican Donald Trump.

Trump’s first ad contrasts his view of what the US will be like under a Hillary Clinton administration with his plans on what appear to be his favorite issues – the border with Mexico, immigration and national security.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mKzYPt0Bu4&feature=youtu.be

The ads, which start airing on Friday, are part of a two week, $4 million dollar buy in Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Clinton plans to spend $17 million on new ads in those same states along with three others.

Ohio saw more Clinton ads last week than any other state did, and one analyst says a Clinton ad aired in Ohio once every eight minutes last week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=30&v=yyg0QkicW8Y