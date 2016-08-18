Two Flag-Burning RNC Protesters Are Arraigned in Cuyahoga County

Two of the protesters with the group that burned the American flag outside the Republican National Convention were arraigned today.

Dominique Knox and Joseph Scogin both face felony charges in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for allegedly assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Civil Rights Attorney Terry Gilbert says videos of the incident show the men are innocent of the charges. They pleaded not guilty in court.

“There were no assaults by these individuals. And we’re also convinced that the police overreacted and did not protect the demonstrators’ right to protest and burn the flag.”

The indictment alleges that police officers were injured in the course of the flag burning. A pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 29. Of the 24 people arrested during the convention, Knox and Scogin – members of the Revolution Club – were the only ones charged with felonies.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office would not comment on an ongoing case.