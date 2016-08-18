© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Officials Make it Easier for Local Governments to Put Expenses on Ohiocheckbook.com

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 18, 2016 at 7:09 PM EDT
photo of Josh Mandel
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio leaders say they’ve made changes to make it easier for local governments to put their spending online.

State Treasurer Josh Mandel says ohiocheckbook.com, the site that allows the public to view how their tax dollars are spent, is now easier for local officials to access, because of a new partnership with the state auditor’s office.

“We are transferring power from the politicians to the people.”

Auditor Dave Yost says the online checkbook is now attached to a network in his office that local governments use. He says that should make it easier for local governments to upload their expense data. Mandel says more than 330 local government officials are committed to posting their spending online.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJosh MandelDave YostOhio Checkbook
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content