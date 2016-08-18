Ohio Officials Make it Easier for Local Governments to Put Expenses on Ohiocheckbook.com

Ohio leaders say they’ve made changes to make it easier for local governments to put their spending online.

State Treasurer Josh Mandel says ohiocheckbook.com, the site that allows the public to view how their tax dollars are spent, is now easier for local officials to access, because of a new partnership with the state auditor’s office.

“We are transferring power from the politicians to the people.”

Auditor Dave Yost says the online checkbook is now attached to a network in his office that local governments use. He says that should make it easier for local governments to upload their expense data. Mandel says more than 330 local government officials are committed to posting their spending online.