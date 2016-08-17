What's Next for Cleveland After the RNC?

It's been nearly a month since more than 50,000 people came to Cleveland for the Republican National Convention. The Host Committee says it was a huge success.

RNC host committee officials say partnerships between private and public sectors made the convention a triumph. Speaking at a Crain's Cleveland business event last night, Host Committee Vice President Joe Roman said the negative perception of Cleveland changed to a positive one for visitors and residents.

He says the way to build on this success is to focus on local neighborhoods.

"That means schools have to get better. That means the infrastructure has to improve. We have to attract people to this town who see an opportunity for themselves in this town. And I think it is taking all the momentum, all the partnerships and all the investments opportunities and marshalling it that way because if that happens we will feel better about the town than we do today," he said.

Host Committee President David Gilbert says so far, at least one developer is has committed to a Cleveland-area project because of his RNC experience.