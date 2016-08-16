© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Senate Candidate Ted Strickland Wants a Moratorium on More For-Profit Charter Schools

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 16, 2016 at 6:58 PM EDT
photo of Ted Strickland
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate is calling for a halt to the creation of private, for-profit charter schools. 

Former Democratic  Gov. Ted Strickland held a campaign event with the state’s two large teachers’ unions, saying he is tired of high-stakes testing and bureaucratic regulations of public school teachers. Afterward, he told reporters he also wants a moratorium on for profit charter schools.

“I’m opposed to for-profit charter schools because I do not believe educating our kids should become a for-profit activity.”

The campaign of Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman issued a written statement saying education is primarily the responsibility of state and local communities. It also says Portman wants to reduce reliance on testing and make sure the federal government will no longer be able to enforce the Common Core curriculum. 

