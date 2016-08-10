© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. Kasich Attends Ribbon-Cutting for Nestle Company Expansion

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 10, 2016 at 5:44 PM EDT
photo of Governor John Kasich
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich hasn’t made many public appearances since leaving the Republican race for president in May. He was at a ribbon cutting for an expansion of the food company Nestle in suburban Columbus, and he covered a lot of ground.

Kasich first reminisced about an old Nestle jingle, and noted there are 3,400 Nestle workers in Ohio. And then he was off criticizing public education.

“I don’t think that we’re doing a very good job in preparing our kids for the future,” he said.

He was also calling for an anti-drug message for kids, touting his administration’s streamlining of business regulations, and working together to solve problems – all things he talked about in his presidential campaign.

“I’m sorry to cover so many subjects, but these kind of burn inside of me because they’re so important.”

But Kasich didn’t speak to reporters, telling the Nestle audience he had to leave and get on the road.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
