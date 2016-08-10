Gov. Kasich Attends Ribbon-Cutting for Nestle Company Expansion

Gov. John Kasich hasn’t made many public appearances since leaving the Republican race for president in May. He was at a ribbon cutting for an expansion of the food company Nestle in suburban Columbus, and he covered a lot of ground.

Kasich first reminisced about an old Nestle jingle, and noted there are 3,400 Nestle workers in Ohio. And then he was off criticizing public education.

“I don’t think that we’re doing a very good job in preparing our kids for the future,” he said.

He was also calling for an anti-drug message for kids, touting his administration’s streamlining of business regulations, and working together to solve problems – all things he talked about in his presidential campaign.

“I’m sorry to cover so many subjects, but these kind of burn inside of me because they’re so important.”

But Kasich didn’t speak to reporters, telling the Nestle audience he had to leave and get on the road.