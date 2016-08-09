Ohio Libertarians Deliver Petitions That Don't Name the Party's Presidential Candidate

Volunteers for the Libertarian Party of Ohio said they were delivering petition signatures to put Gary Johnson’s name on the statewide ballot for president. But, the petitions bear the name of a different candidate.

Libertarian Party of Ohio Chairman Robert Bridges and other party supporters delivered petition signatures in boxes bearing the name of presidential candidate Gary Johnson.

“By our internal estimates, we believe we have about 7000 valid signatures.”

Joshua Eck with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office says there’s one issue – the petitions don’t name Johnson as the candidate.

“We have received about six boxes of petitions, all for Charlie Earl to run for president as an independent in Ohio,” Eck said.

The deadline for 5,000 petition signatures to be submitted for independent candidates for the fall ballot is Wednesday August 10th at 4 p.m.