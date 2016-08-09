© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
First Quinnipiac Poll with Likely Voters Shows Trump Trailing Clinton, Even With Third Parties

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 9, 2016 at 5:28 PM EDT
Hillary Clinton in Cleveland
MARK URYCKI
/
WCPN

The first Quinnipiac poll featuring people who are likely to vote is out – and it shows good news for one of the two major party presidential candidates. There’s also important information for the leading minor party candidates too.

The Quinnipiac poll shows Hillary Clinton at 49% with Donald Trump at 45%. When asked about a four way race with minor party candidates, Clinton’s lead shrinks to within two points of Trump, who drops to 42%. Pollster Peter Brown says since this poll is of likely voters, it really can’t be compared to the last two polls of registered voters showing Trump and Clinton are tied in Ohio.

“This is obviously the beginning of the final phase of the presidential campaign. And it’s very close, especially in Ohio.”

Libertarian Gary Johnson has 8% in this poll, with the Green Party’s Jill Stein at 3%. Clinton also leads in Quinnipiac polls in the swing states of Pennsylvania and Florida.

Government & PoliticsHillary ClintonDonald TrumpQuinnipiac pollGary Johnsonelection 2016
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
