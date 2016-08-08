Libertarian Presidential Candidate Files to get on the Ohio Ballot

Libertarian Presidential candidate Gary Johnson is expected to file petitions tomorrow to have his name put on the ballot – but not as a Libertarian.

Because of recent reforms to Ohio’s elections laws, Johnson could not be on the Ohio ballot during the March primary and, therefore, could not get on the ballot this November as a Libertarian.

But he is expecting to submit enough campaign signatures get on the fall ballot without a party designation next to his name.

Johnson has said he expects to be on the ballot in all 50 states.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein is already assured a spot on the Ohio ballot this fall with her party listed beside her name – that’s because the Greens got enough votes in the last general election to make it possible, under the new state law, to be on the primary ballot.