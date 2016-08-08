© 2020 WKSU
Libertarian Presidential Candidate Files to get on the Ohio Ballot

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 8, 2016 at 5:25 PM EDT
photo of Gary Johnson
Gary Johnson

Libertarian Presidential candidate Gary Johnson is expected to file petitions tomorrow to have his name put on the ballot – but not as a Libertarian. 

Because of recent reforms to Ohio’s elections laws, Johnson could not be on the Ohio ballot during the March primary and, therefore, could not get on the ballot this November as a Libertarian.

But he is expecting to submit enough campaign signatures get on the fall ballot without a party designation next to his name.

Johnson has said he expects to be on the ballot in all 50 states.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein is already assured a spot on the Ohio ballot this fall with her party listed beside her name – that’s because the Greens got enough votes in the last general election to make it possible, under the new state law, to be on the primary ballot. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
