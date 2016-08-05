Ohio's Portman Stands By Trump Despite Controversies With the Khan Family

Many Republicans came out of the RNC in Cleveland still concerned about Donald Trump as their nominee. And Trump’s recent attacks on the family of a soldier killed in action have generated new backlash from party leaders.

But one of Ohio’s top Republicans continues to stand by his support of Trump.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman added himself to the list of high-ranking Republicans who say they disagreed with Trump’s comments against the Gold Star family of Capt. Humayun Khan after his parents spoke at the DNC.

But Portman refuses to pull his support for the nominee, saying he agrees with Trump on several fronts such as the economy, regulation and strengthening the military.

“So on those issues, policy issues, I agree more with the Trump approach and would prefer our candidate rather than Hillary Clinton,” Portman said.

Portman is running for re-election against Democratic former Gov. Ted Strickland, who has praised former Republican presidential candidate Gov. John Kasich for standing up for the Khan family.