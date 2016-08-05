Low Enthusiasm For Both Clinton and Trump May Affect the Dynamics in Swing-State Ohio

Ohio is always a battleground state and this year is shaping up to be no different. Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton plan to be coming to campaign in Ohio often this election season.

But political statistics expert Mike Dawson says a lack of voter enthusiasm could be a factor this year.

“It’s going to be different. It’s certainly the most interesting election I’ve seen in my lifetime. I think the reason you don’t see enthusiasm for either candidate is because their negatives are so high. They are perceived so badly by so many people. And most people don’t want to vote when that’s the case.”

There’s another factor to consider. Gov. John Kasich, not Trump, won Ohio’s presidential primary. He has not endorsed Trump or Clinton.

And while many of the state’s leaders who backed Kasich have said they will support the party’s nominee, they’ve been very reticent in embracing Trump enthusiatically.