Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Who's Lining Up to Replace Ohio Gov. John Kasich?

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 2, 2016 at 5:15 PM EDT
John Kasich's (lower right) possible successors
Ohio Public Radio
Dwine, Husted, Taylor, and Kaish

The Ohio Republican Party could be facing a dilemma in the next two years with as many as three top officeholders possibly vying for the governor’s office.  The current man in the big chair, John Kasich, is weighing in on what might happen before 2018.

Three statewide Republican leaders are considering running for governor of Ohio in two years, including Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

Gov.John Kasich won't say who he’d endorse in 2018 but in talking about the issue, he mentins only one name specifically.

“Obviously I have a lot of loyalty to Mary Taylor, who’s been my lieutenant governor and my partner and we’ll see how this all shakes out. Mary stood by me; I’d stand by Mary.  I think it’s a little early to start getting into a governor’s campaign. We’ll see how it all emerges, those you think are gonna run often don’t and those you don’t sometimes do.”

All three Republicans were active at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
