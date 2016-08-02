Who's Lining Up to Replace Ohio Gov. John Kasich?

The Ohio Republican Party could be facing a dilemma in the next two years with as many as three top officeholders possibly vying for the governor’s office. The current man in the big chair, John Kasich, is weighing in on what might happen before 2018.

Three statewide Republican leaders are considering running for governor of Ohio in two years, including Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

Gov.John Kasich won't say who he’d endorse in 2018 but in talking about the issue, he mentins only one name specifically.

“Obviously I have a lot of loyalty to Mary Taylor, who’s been my lieutenant governor and my partner and we’ll see how this all shakes out. Mary stood by me; I’d stand by Mary. I think it’s a little early to start getting into a governor’s campaign. We’ll see how it all emerges, those you think are gonna run often don’t and those you don’t sometimes do.”

All three Republicans were active at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.