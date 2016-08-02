© 2020 WKSU
Delegate Count test
Ohio Gov. Kasich Writes about His Presidential Bid

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 2, 2016 at 5:19 PM EDT
John Kasich’s underdog presidential run put Ohio's governor on a national stage.  Now it seems like there’s a building interest behind Kasich’s brand of politics, one that he plans to embrace by writing a book. 

After making his mark with different events in Cleveland outside of the Republican National Convention, Gov. John Kasich went to New York to meet with publishers for a new book he wants to write.

The specifics of  the book aren’t clear yet, but Kasich says it will talk about his 2016 presidential campaign, the problems the country is facing and will  look into the future.

“You know books tend to write themselves, and they’re organic in nature.  I mean what you think you’re going to do today as you actually write the book is not necessarily what finally ends up on the pages, so it’s a very interesting process, it’s enjoyable.”

The book could boost Kasich’s name recognition as he considers a possible 2020 presidential run.

